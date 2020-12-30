Terence Corcoran: Twenty years on, looks like Milton Friedman was right about the euro

Article content continued

Friedman pushed back: “If the existence of the euro induces a major increase in flexibility, the euro will prosper. If not, as I fear is likely to be the case, over time, as the members of the euro experience a flow of asynchronous shocks, economic difficulties will emerge. Different governments will be subject to very different political pressures and these are bound to create political conflict, from which the European Central Bank cannot escape.”

Is Milton Friedman right about the viability of the euro and continental union?

Now, 20 years later, comes Brexit, a major transformation in European governance that supports Friedman’s euro-scepticism. Britain never accepted the euro monetary union, but Britain did join the European political union from which it has now reached agreement to exit.

Friedman contended that Europe in the 1990s — including the U.K. — was a collection of politically and culturally divided nations that were not ready for a currency union or a union government. Today those divisions continue. U.S. academic John Gillingham has called the EU “undemocratic to the core.” The union’s policy failures and inability to reform have undermined its functional credibility, made it a drag on progress and turned it into a source of division and conflict. “The institution,” added Gillingham, “is thus largely irrelevant to the immense challenges Europe faces today.”

That may not be the final word on Europe’s future, but Britain’s exit may prove to be more a source of stress to the EU than the U.K. Despite dire warnings that Britain would slip into Brexit decline, news of the 1,200-page negotiated agreement has led to positive new expectations. “UK economy to outstrip Europe over next 15 years,” reports The Telegraph. “New global ranking lifts Brexit hopes with forecast that GDP in Britain will be 23pc more than in France by 2035.”