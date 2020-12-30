Tamar Braxton & Vince’s New Younger Girlfriend Are Fighting On Twitter!!

Tamar Braxton split with her longtime husband Vince Hebert 3 years ago. And now, has learned that Tamar is beefing with his new girlfriend.

Tamar and Vince have remained close since the split, as the couple share a son together. And there has been all kinds of speculation that Tamar and Vince may eventually reconcile.

Well Vince’s girlfriend went on Instagram yesterday to let the world know that Vince is ALL HERS, and that Tmara has no shot at a reconciliation with her ex.

THE VIEW’S ADRIENNE EXPLAINS HER ‘BEEF’ WITH TAMAR BRAXTON

The girl, who is named Angie, took a screenshot of a supposed conversation between her and Vince. And she made sure to show everyone on Instagram. And to make sure that everyone knew who she was talking to, she @’d Tamar.

Tamar quickly responded, telling the world that her and Vince are just friends, and that she’s completely single.

Look: