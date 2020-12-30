Steven Soderbergh’s best films

Sometimes all it takes is one film to show the world what kind of visionary you are, and so it was with Soderbergh’s first feature, Sex, Lies, and Videotape. Soderbergh’s Palme d’Or-winning debut film charted the course for the rest of his illustrious career, and it set a grounded base for where his best films usually stem from — broken people having tortured conversations with each other, trying to find meaning in a meaningless world. True to its title, there is indeed a lot of sex, too many lies, and enough videotape to capture the lurid conversations at the center of this 1989 indie standout.

The quartet of Andie MacDowell, James Spader, Peter Gallagher, and Laura San Giacomo all give dynamite performances in intimate scenes of sexual frustration, torrid truth-telling, and that ultimate desire to just be understood by another human being. Even from a young age on his very first feature, Soderbergh had a grasp on capturing the human spirit that would only blossom throughout his decades-long career.