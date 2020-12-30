Home Entertainment Steve Harvey Buys Favorite Daughter Lori A $350K Lamborghini!

Steve Harvey Buys Favorite Daughter Lori A $350K Lamborghini!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Steve Harvey was extremely generous this Christmas to his apparent favorite daughter, Lori Harvey. has confirmed that Steve gifted the beautiful 23 year old a new Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is Lamborghini’s luxury SUV. No word yet, however, on what gift if any his other daughters received.

RELATED ARTICLES

©