Steve Harvey Buys Favorite Daughter Lori A $350K Lamborghini!

Steve Harvey was extremely generous this Christmas to his apparent favorite daughter, Lori Harvey. has confirmed that Steve gifted the beautiful 23 year old a new Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is Lamborghini’s luxury SUV. No word yet, however, on what gift if any his other daughters received.

This is the first car that Lori has had, since she was involved in a hit-and-run last year. In that incident, Lori allegedly smashed her $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon into a car and fled the scene.

Hopefully she has a better time with this SUV.

Lori was charged in a hit-and-run case in January. According to reports, she attempted to flee the scene after crashing her Mercedes into another car but was quickly caught by police. Sources also claim that after she was stopped by police, she FaceTimed her stepfather, comedian Steve Harvey, to help her talk to the authorities.

Luckily for her, she was able to avoid jail time for her hand in a hit-and-run case, confirmed. She received a plea deal from the prosecution which allowed her t plead “no contest” to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was sentenced to 2 years of probation, but stipulations of her probation have not been revealed.

It appears that 2021 will be promising for Lori Harvey. Her criminal case is behind her. She is 23, rich, beautiful and has new luxury vehicle to flex for the Gram!