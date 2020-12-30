Steelers-Browns on as scheduled | Yardbarker

Despite multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Browns organization, it appears the NFL is planning to have Sunday’s game between Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers go on as scheduled.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a Browns coach and practice squad player tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns closed their practice facility on Wednesday while the team conducts contact tracing.

Cleveland can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win over the Steelers. If the Browns lose, they’ll need the Indianapolis Colts to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to sneak in to the postseason.

