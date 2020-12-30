Sriram Raghavan puts Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis on hold, to direct Vijay Sethupathi instead

Sriram Raghavan who had made Badlapur in 2015 and shocked everyone by showing us Varun Dhawan in a new avatar, was all set to collaborate with the actor again. Sriram Raghavan was going to direct Varun again in a film titled Ekkis and the director-actor duo was planning for a big-budget drama. However, due to the pandemic, the makers have decided to put this film on hold.



Our reliable source tells us that Ekkis has been put on hold and Sriram Raghavan to start a new project which will star South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Our source reveals, “Filmmakers are now thinking twice before kickstarting a project that needs a big budget. The pandemic has decided to keep those projects on hold as the market is tight. This Varun Dhawan drama needed big money and was surely not feasible right now.” The source then further reveals details about the new project that Sriram Raghavan has decided, “Vijay Sethupathi has only done South films but his movies have become popular nationwide. Films like Vikram Vedha and Super Deluxe have become the talk of the town and even Hindi-watching audiences have got familiar with his face and his exceptional acting talent. Raghavan who’s known for his gritty dramas has decided to go ahead with this interesting concept, which has made this South star has given his nod and will mark his Bollywood debut.”



Now that’s interesting for sure. Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan collaboration will be something to watch out for.