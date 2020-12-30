Sources: SimilarWeb is planning a Nasdaq IPO in Q2 2021, aiming for a $2B+ valuation; the company has raised $240M in total, including $120M in October (Golan Hazani/CTech)

Golan Hazani / CTech:

Sources: SimilarWeb is planning a Nasdaq IPO in Q2 2021, aiming for a $2B+ valuation; the company has raised $240M in total, including $120M in October  —  The market intelligence company joins list of Israeli firms set to embark on a U.S. IPO in the coming months which already includes eToro …

