Snoop Dogg Sons Got Baby Mamas Pregnant Again; Synchronized Due DATES!!

Snoop Dogg’s two sons are both expanding their families, and the children are expected to be born on the same day, has learned.

Snoop

Snoop’s eldest Corde, announced that his baby’s mother Soraya was having another baby. The couple already has a daughter together, Eleven. Corde also has a son from the previous relationship, named Zion.

Shortly after Corde’s announcement, learned that Snoop’s middle son, Cordell, made a similar announcement. He and his model girlfriend Phia Barragan are also expecting.

What Snoop’s boys didn’t tell you is that BOTH women are 5 months pregnant – and is hearing from a person close to the family that they have the same due date.

The insider told , “I think they planned it that way. The brothers are very close, so they probably wanted to have children on the same day.”