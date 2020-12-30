Simplex partners with Visa to issue crypto debit cards By Cointelegraph

Simplex partners with Visa to issue crypto debit cards
Over 200 Simplex partner companies can now offer crypto debit cards to their customers, potentially enabling greater adoption of cryptocurrencies for retail transactions.
The development is the result of a recent partnership between Simplex and Visa (NYSE:) announced Monday. Simplex, a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp service is now a principal member of Visa in Europe.
