Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is winning hearts on the internet with his singing skills

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is super popular on social media. The boy has several fan clubs and the young lad’s debut on the big screen is highly awaited. No wonder even though he is rarely active on social media but yet his rare sightings and videos go viral in a few hours.



Today Aryan Khan’s new video has gone viral on social media where we see the young lad at a friend’s place, strumming a guitar and singing Charlie Puth’s famous song Attention. The boy’s singing talent gets everyone impressed and netizens are going gaga about this video. This 23-year-old boy who aspires to be an actor is surely multitalented. Check out this viral video which is posted by one of his fan-clubs and we’re sure you’ll sing along with him.







Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan both are currently in Mumbai due to the pandemic and spending time with parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The young kids are in town as their International courses have come to a halt due to the novel coronavirus.