Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh director’s next?

Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga might be the most controversial director in showbiz. His movie created quite a stir and even got the box-office registers ringing and how! No wonder his next film in Bollywood is already highly anticipated especially when talks are strong that he will team up with Ranbir Kapoor in his next.



Now according to our sources, there is an exclusive piece of news we have heard that the actress who’s a strong contender to play the leading heroine in this project is Sara Ali Khan. Sara has given her audition for the film and recently she met with the director also and now the actress is waiting for the makers to decide. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known to be quite picky and particular about his casting. Even for Arjun Reddy’s remake, he was very sure who he sees playing the leading man in Bollywood even though some of the big names were running contenders. This time he teams up with Ranbir Kapoor and they want to make sure that they get the right female lead,” says our source.



We got to know that Sara has just given her audition and nothing has been confirmed yet. But if Sara gets a nod, it will be quite an interesting pair to watch Sara and Ranbir Kapoor together in a film. Ranbir Kapoor also collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga has not been announced officially yet, but the buzz in industry mills are strong that Kapoor has given his nod to this interesting film. Now let’s wait and watch.