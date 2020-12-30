Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur wrap up the first schedule of Om

Fresh pairs in Bollywood films always attract eyeballs and so in the case with Om: The Battle Within. The film will have Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur starring together for the first time. While Sanjana shot to fame this year post the release of her film alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara, Aditya has been doing several films impressing the audience with his versatility. Aditya and Sanjana will be seen doing some power-packed action sequences in the film.

The duo began filming earlier this month and today Sanjana took to Instagram to share that the cast and crew have wrapped up the December schedule of the film. She shared a BTS still with Aditya about the same. Well, we are super stoked for this one, what about you?