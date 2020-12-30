Samsung CES 2021 event scheduled for January 6 – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Samsung has sent out the first invite for the coming new year. As reported by Telefone NL, Samsung Netherlands’ home page consists of an invitation for an event titled, ‘The First Look 2021’. The company has scheduled the event for January 6 at 11 am EST (9.30 pm). The company has not yet revealed any other details of the event.

In case you are wondering that the company might launch its flagship S-series of smartphones on January 6, then hold your horses. This invite from Samsung falls in line with CES 2021. So, as per this new invite, Samsung will launch its new home and entertainment devices at CES 2021.

It is also expected that the company might launch its 8K OLED TV at CES 2021.

Recently, Samsung confirmed that it will launch its next-generation flagship Exynos processor on January 12, 2021. Samsung has not yet revealed any official details about the processor but according to rumours, the upcoming Samsung Exynos 2100 will come with 1x ultra-high performance core clocked at 2.9GHz for ultimate processing. The chipset is also said to feature 3x high-performance core clocked at 2.8GHz for optimal performance and 4x saving core which will be clocked at 2.4GHz for efficiency.

It is also said that the yet-to-launch Samsung chipset is said to feature Arm’s second-generation Valhall architecture-based ARM Mali-G78 GPU. The processor is expected to come with a built-in 5G modem which is said to be compatible with both types of 5G networks. The chipset is said to offer support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

