Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Shows Off New Ring After Engagement

Instagram

The granddaughter of movie icon John Wayne is set to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Austin Moody as she says yes when he gets down on one knee in a romantic proposal.

–

Runaway June star Jennifer Wayne will ring in 2021 with a wedding to plan.

The singer, who is movie icon John Wayne‘s granddaughter, is engaged to musician Austin Moody and broke the news to fans via Instagram on Wednesday (30Dec20), flashing her engagement ring as she posed with her new fiance.

“Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!!” she wrote. “I love you @theaustinmoody. Can’t wait to celebrate the day with you…”

<br />

The engagement comes just two months after Wayne and Moody went public as a couple.

Austin surprised her with a proposal on Monday outside Ocean Way Nashville Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, according to People sources.

The news arrives two weeks after Wayne’s Runaway June bandmate Naomi Cooke announced her engagement to Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, and at the end of a tough year for Jennifer – she battled COVID and had to replace Hannah Mulholland in her band after she quit the group to spend more time at home with her family.

<br />

Despite the hurdles, she took time to count her blessing on Thanksgiving, “Super grateful for so much this year… but especially for two life changers in 2020. @theaustinmoody brightening my life and @nataliestovall joining our band and bringing new incredible life to us and our music. Love y’all. Happy turkey day!”

<br />

Meanwhile, her husband-to-be posted pictures that showed him get down on his knee. “Loving @jenniferwayne has been the best part of my 2020 and her saying YES is the best Birthday gift I could ever receive. Thanks for all the Bday wishes y’all! Moody loves ya,” he gushed.