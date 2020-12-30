Robert Rodriguez on Pedro Pascal

The bond of respect between Rodriguez and Pascal came easy. One aspect of Pedro Pascal that resonated with the director is the city the actor calls his hometown. “He’s from San Antonio,” Rodriguez says, “and I grew up there, so we had that connection.”

It was “so much fun” for Rodriguez to watch Pascal bring different things to the respective tables of their collaborations, given the actor’s ability to flex his creative muscle in so many different arenas. “Pedro is like that,” the filmmaker tells . “He has that wide range because you can just identify with him. He’s very charismatic and just cool, like somebody anyone could identify with.” In the acting business, that’s a form of gold. “That range he has is so valuable. He can play any role and you’d go with him on it. He’s just fantastic and it was fun to work with him on both teams,” the director adds.

Watch Pascal in Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes on Netflix and on The Mandalorian on Disney+.