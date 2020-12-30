RHOC: Did Shannon Beador Split Up With Her Boyfriend John Janssen? ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ spoilers says that a lot of fans can’t help but wonder if Shannon Beador broke up with her boyfriend, John Janssen. That’s because John was nowhere in sight during Shannon’s family holiday vacation to Cabo San Lucas earlier this week. Here’s what you need to know.

“Christmas dinner in Cabo with my girls and best friend since 6th grade and her children! Haven’t been away with all 3 of my girls for a few years now. Enjoying it all and we are being safe to follow all COVID protocol. Merry Christmas to all!!!” Shannon wrote in the caption of a photo shared on December 25. Unfortunately, John was nowhere in sight.

Of course, it didn’t take long at all for RHOC fans to speculate on the state of Shannon’s current relationship status. There were also a lot of people who criticized Shannon for traveling during a pandemic.

Some comments included, “Makes me annoyed too because I know so many people sacrificed being with loved ones and then the “rich or famous” flaunt all over social media that it was so easy for them to get rapid testing, private planes, etc when most people just want to be with a parent/child/loved one,” along with, “Excuses, excuses. People were asked not to travel, or gather with those outside their household for the holidays. Shannon does both. Hypocritical hypochondriac Shannag AND her brood had one mask lying on the restaurant’s dining table. John was probably glad to have a break from her.”

Another critic put it this way, “I am really beginning to notice that many of the people who continually lecture about Covid and precautions are the same ones who then break every rule they scold the rest of us about. Shannon is nothing but a deplorable elitist. After her hysterical rantings for the camera she then flies off to Mexico to enjoy the very type of holiday gathering she was so supposedly worried about. She disgusts me. But then again……Shannon.”

