RHOBH: Erika Jayne Believes RHOBH Will Come Back With Record Ratings – ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spoilers say that disgraced reality television star Erika Jayne believes that the show will come back with the biggest ratings ever.

This, despite the fact that the blonde beauty has been accused of going through a ‘sham marriage’ with her husband, Thomas Girardi, and the fact that a high-profile Chicago law firm is accusing the RHOBH star and her husband in a federal lawsuit of a scheme to embezzle money from settlements related to the crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

The federal lawsuit alleges that Thomas Girardi embezzled the money to keep up the couple’s celebrity status and to “project a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at whatever the cost.” But that doesn’t seem to be of the utmost concern for Erika Jayne, as she thinks that the upcoming season of RHOBH will be one of the biggest ones yet.

After the Comments by Bravo Instagram account posted a story that said RHOBH was one of the most-watched Real Housewives show of 2020, Erika commented with, “I’m willing to bet 2021 is even bigger.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for many fans, followers and critics to comment on the situation with, “It’s like she’s proud or something. No remorse. No soul. This trash can go straight to hell,” along with, “I agree, cheating families when they’ve already experienced such a life-shattering blow is evil. How bravo hasn’t fired her is making me shake my head. I already stopped watching halfway through last season, but had I not, this would have been the deciding factor for me.”

Another fan wrote, “Totally. Bravo is just vile allowing all these people to continue having a platform with their disgusting behavior. And to think I used to love these shows. Now it’s all gutter trash, almost as bad as the WE reality shows.”

