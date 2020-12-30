Researchers: NSO Group used location data from thousands of unsuspecting people during its pitch of COVID-19 contact-tracing tech to governments and journalists (Zack Whittaker/)

Zack Whittaker / :

Researchers: NSO Group used location data from thousands of unsuspecting people during its pitch of COVID-19 contact-tracing tech to governments and journalists  —  Researchers say NSO’s use of real data “violated the privacy,rdquo; of thousands of people.  —  Spyware maker NSO Group used real …

