Realme opens up early access program for Realme 6 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 and more – Mobiles News

Realme has started rolling out an early access update for realme UI 2.0 for select smartphones. The list includes Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro. The realme UI 2.0 update is based on the Android 11 roadmap.

The realme UI 2.0 claims to offer customisation options to match the modern age design. Users can now enrol into the early access program and experience the feature of the new realme UI 2.0.

To enroll in the early access program users will have to fill an application form in Google forms to raise the request for the update which is available by companies official website.

Realme has already clarified that the early access program will only be rolled out for a limited number of users starting December 30. The company has also highlighted a few pointers for users before requesting for early access.

According to the official post, users should ensure that their phones are not rooted. Also, they have advised users to take a complete backup of their data before proceeding.

Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update.

To update the smartphone with realme UI 2.0 update users will need more than 5GB free storage space.

