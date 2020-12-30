Rasheeda Frost Reveals Her Plan For The Beginning Of 2021

Rasheeda Frost just revealed her plan for the beginning of 2021 to her fans and IG followers. Check out the post that she dropped on her social media account below.

‘Sooooo as we approach the New Year it’s time for our annual fast that starts January 1st we’ve done this for so many years & we normally do it for 60 days! Are you down??? Give up some of the things you love the most & show God your discipline & yes you gotta pray! Let me know what your willing to give up & let’s do it together!!! @frost117 said he gone also give up his clippers & let his hair grow 🧐🤣’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Kirk hopped in the comments and said: ‘We starting your fast tonight.’

Someone said: ‘Same sis, no bread for me either but I’m also gonna take away rice as well. 🙌🏽’ and another follower posted this: ‘Ramadan is right around the corner, so I’m going to wait.’

A follower posted this message: ‘I need to cut the pop out I did bread which was hard. Another thing I’m willing to give up is my WINE! I really don’t know how ima do it!’

Someone else said: ‘I’ll give up me being toxic and staying off social media and eating meat and my NY resolution is accomplishing my dream it’s gonna take time, but ima get it done by the grace of God.’

A commenter said: ‘Sugar and carbs are my weakness 🤣I need to do this frfr I’m down❤️’ and someone else posted this: ‘With your figure girl please you don’t need a fast lol.’

In other recent news, Rasheeda Frost dropped an announcement on her social media account about the NYE event.

A lot of fans said that this is the worst idea and the event could turn out to be a super spreader.

