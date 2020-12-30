Ransomware attacks have transitioned from a model of many small payments from various individuals to a smaller group of large targets with massive ransoms (Lily Hay Newman/Wired)

Lily Hay Newman / Wired:

Ransomware attacks have transitioned from a model of many small payments from various individuals to a smaller group of large targets with massive ransoms  —  2020 was a great year for ransomware gangs.  For hospitals, schools, municipal governments, and everyone else, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

