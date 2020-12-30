Rag’n’Bone Man Lost His Hearing for Two Weeks Due to ‘Mad Infection’

WENN

The ‘Human’ hitmaker, real name Rory Graham, reveals to his online devotees that he has been left terrified when he went deaf in one ear because of a ‘scary’ infection.

British singer Rag’n’Bone Man is counting his blessings after losing his hearing for two weeks due to an ear infection.

The “Human” hitmaker, real name Rory Graham, was left terrified after the recent health scare.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (30Dec20), he shared his ordeal with his followers, writing, “Lost my hearing on my left side for 2 weeks due to a mad infection. That s**t got scary (sic)!!”

He didn’t offer up any other information about the tough time, but he was inundated with messages of sympathy from fans.

“Right!? It’s terrifying! I hope you’re all better now,” replied one follower. “I was left with ~40% of my hearing (between both ears) for a couple months after an infection resulted in 2 ruptured eardrums. So glad it came back, even though tinnitus/vertigo still remains.”

“Ah man been there done that 3 times, lost it in both after one bad infection and even after 2 weeks it wasn’t back properly and I’ve had issues ever since and an op,” added another fan. “Hope ur better soon and all is ok (sic).”

His ailment came only two months after he returned to Instagram following a year-long hiatus.

The musician took a break from social media after his shocking split from wife Beth Rouy.

They couple had been together for 10 years before they called it quits. The breakup happened only six months after their wedding.

They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Lewes Registry Office in Essex in May 2019. They opted to ignore traditional wedding attire and exchange vows while wearing tracksuits. Their guests also turned up in an array of colorful tracksuits.

The former couple share a son together.