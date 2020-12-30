Queensland yachtie flung from boat clung to ocean beacon for three hours

A man has described how he clung to a water beacon for three hours after his yacht ran aground off Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

David Simpson, 64, was found two-and-a-half kilometres from his vessel, which got into trouble off Caloundra towards the northern tip of Bribie Island.

The bost was found with the motor still running – and only a dog on board.

Yachtsman David Simpson was rescued from a marine beacon. (Nine)

Mr Simpson said he was flung into the water when a strong wave hit.

“The wave hit the side of the boat and I was trying to secure the dinghy which had come a little bit adrift and a rope broke holding the dinghy,” he told Today.

“The dinghy hit me, my ribs and I fell about 2.5, 3m, off the boat.”

He managed to make it to the beacon, and watched his boat- with his dog aboard- float away.

It was found by another boater, and a search was launched by sea and air.

He was found three hours later.

Ian Hunt, commander of the Mooloolaba Coast Guard said Mr Simpson was lucky he found the beacon.

He was spotted by one of the three helicopters involved in the search after climbing onto it via the ladder on the side.

“He’s a very lucky man to be able to get to that beacon,” he told Today.

“He’s a little stressed this morning anxious to get his boat off the beach.”

He has been reunited with his dog, which was rescued from the boat.