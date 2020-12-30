PS5 games that make the best use of ray tracing

The Sony exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales was one of the best-received of the PlayStation 5 launch titles and demonstrates attractive, well-optimized ray tracing.

While Spider-Man: Miles Morales was designed with high-end functions like ray tracing in mind, those settings can still take a toll on the frame count. That’s why when the game launched with the PlayStation 5, it included two modes, Performance and Fidelity. To experience ray tracing in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, gamers need to make sure they have Fidelity Mode activated. This setting enables ray tracing, but only runs the game at 30 FPS.

The effects around New York City are subtle but stunning. Light glints realistically off puddles and windows to reflect lifelike images of the surrounding environment. However, the dip in performance can be a significant issue for some. Thankfully, developer Insomniac Games added a third option, Performance RT, which allows visuals and performance to meet in the middle. Ray tracing features are enabled, and 60 FPS is guaranteed, with a slight compromise to pedestrian density, reflection quality, and resolution.