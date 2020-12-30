Prosper Gold Appoints VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company“) (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., to Vice President – Exploration. Dirk Tempelman-Kluit is stepping down as Vice President – Exploration effective December 31, 2020. Dirk will remain on the board as a Director and as a part of the technical team.

“Rory has lived and worked in Red Lake and brought the Golden Sidewalk to our attention in 2020,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “His experience and geological knowledge of the region has already proven valuable.”

Mr. Ritchie is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Chemistry from the University of Western Ontario. Rory has worked as an exploration geologist in Canada and the United States since 2007, focusing on orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold systems. Mr. Ritchie lived and worked in Red Lake, Ontario from 2009 to 2011, and is intimately familiar with the geology and logistical aspects of the region. Mr. Ritchie is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,521,500 incentive options (the “Options“) to purchase common shares of Prosper Gold to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.35 per common share until 5 years from the date of grant. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company’s Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details)in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres. Historical drilling programs at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: “ Peter Bernier ”

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Bernier

President & CEO

Prosper Gold Corp.

Cell: (250) 316-6644

Email: [email protected]

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the planned exploration and prospectivity of the Golden Sidewalk project, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.