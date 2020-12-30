Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about three most challenging roles in her career

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who completed 20 years in the industry ever since she won the crown and made India proud, has started listing down things with her 20 in 2020 posts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes to her Instagram today as she talks about three of the most challenging and exciting roles in her career.



In a video shared by the global icon, the actress has listed her roles from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Saat Khoon Maaf, her exceptionally beautiful role in Anurag Basu’s Barfi and her strong avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. The actress talks about these roles, each being different and close to her heart. Sharing the post on her IG story she says, “3 such amazing, complex characters I’ve played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves. Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj, Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu.” She thanks her directors for giving her a chance to play these roles and boy, she killed it with her performances. Take a look at it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fierce and dangerous avatar in 7 Khoon Maaf had earned her the Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award. And her performance in Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai bagged her the Filmfare Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award. The actress has always surprised us with her performances and we’re waiting for her new film in Hindi cinema with bated breath. The actress will be next seen in The White Tiger, Text For You and also in Matrix 4.