Prince Harry Blasted and Labeled as a ‘Coward’ for Trying to Avoid Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

After announcing their intentions to step down as senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex‘s official duties came to an end on March 31, 2020. That day marked the last time Harry saw Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of his family.

There were rumblings that the Sussexes were going to fly from California to the U.K. for Christmas so the prince could spend the holiday with his aging grandparents, but those reports turned out to be false. Now, Harry is being blasted and labeled as a “coward” for not returning to England and avoiding a reunion with the queen.

Queen Elizabeth was very close with her grandson but then came Megxit

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry were always thought to have a very close relationship over the years. There was even speculation for some time that Harry was the monarch’s favorite grandson. This was due to the fact that the queen bent the rules for him and Meghan a number of times.

Many royal fans remember that Harry’s grandmother broke tradition when she allowed Meghan to attend the royal family’s Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate before they were married. That is something that even Kate Middleton was not permitted to do until after she and Prince Willliam tied the knot. Moreover, the queen supported Harry’s marriage and was present at his wedding even though the former Suits star is a divorcee. In 2005, when Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles wed after they each had gotten divorced, the queen did not attend their civil ceremony.

Therefore, it was a bit of a shock when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided they no longer wanted to work in the family on behalf of the crown. The monarch called for a private royal summit with Harry, his brother, and father before she agreed to let him step down.

Prince Harry has shown ‘cowardly’ behavior by not returning to see family

The fact that Harry hasn’t stepped foot in England or took his young son, Archie, there for a visit since his last appearance as a senior royal has raised some eyebrows.

The Express noted that royal biographer Angela Levin discussed this topic with TalkRadio host Mike Graham.

Graham said that he really didn’t think it was “anybody’s fault” that “people are far away from one another” due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He then added, “but there doesn’t seem to be any urgency from California, from Harry and Meghan, to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger. The queen is also racking up the years, and [everybody] else in the family.”

Levin didn’t hold back with her response on what she thought about Harry’s behavior even calling him and his bride “cowardly” for not going back to England even once since March.

“I think they’re cowards, I think they don’t want to do that because they will feel awkward,” Levin opined. “The conversation will be awkward and I think they’re just cowards staying away — there’s no reason why they couldn’t come.”

When exactly the prince and Meghan will return to the U.K. is anyone’s guess.

