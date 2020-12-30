Post Malone on Costco: ‘It’s Like Grown-Up Heaven’

Post Malone is famous for his music and the attention he receives for his facial and body tattoos. The 25-year-old pop star has enjoyed constant success since he popped up in the music scene in 2015. His fans now have more reason to love the musician after his interview with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Malone raved about how much he loved Costco, and fans can’t get enough of how excited the rapper was about the retailer. Read on to learn more about Malone’s thoughts on Costco.

Post Malone’s bio

Post Malone performs during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6th, 2018 | Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Malone was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 4, 1995. He was raised by his father and stepmother, Richard Post and Jodie. Malone attended Grapevine High School, where he was voted ‘Most Likely to Be Famous’ after playing his mixtape to his schoolmates.

Malone attended Tarrant County College but dropped out to pursue music. In 2015, Malone dropped his single ‘White Iverson’ on SoundCloud. The song alluded to basketball player Allen Iverson. ‘White Iverson’ received numerous streams, which gave the 25-year-old rapper recognition.

Malone began working with well-known rappers afterward. In 2016, he released an album called Stoney. Although the star called the album mediocre, the song ‘Congratulations’ featuring Migos member Quavo topped charts. He then worked on Kanye West’s album Life of Pablo in the song ‘Fade.’ The two met when Malone was asked to perform at business mogul Kylie Jenner’s birthday party.

Later in 2017, Malone partnered with 21 Savage for the song ‘Rockstar,’ which also topped charts. The song won the rapper the Top Rap Song at the Billboard Music Awards. Malone has been nominated four times for the Grammy awards.

Malone broke Michael Jackson’s record for most weeks on Billboard’s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums with his album Stoney. The album beat the King of Pop’s ‘Thriller’ by one week. Malone collaborated with Swae Lee to provide the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack ‘Sunflower.’

In 2018, Malone broke the Spotify first day streams record when he dropped his album Beerbongs and Bentleys. The album received 78.7 million streams on its first day. In March 2020, Malone received criticism when his concert sold out. The show proceeded as scheduled, attracting a crowd of more than 20,000 people.

Malone raved about Costco on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Malone appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 16, to talk about his career, among other things. One of the topics that the two discussed was the rapper’s love for Costco. He explained that he decided to sign up for a Costco membership after careful deliberations about its advantages and disadvantages.

Although Malone noted that his Costco adventure seemed like a trip to the Department of Licensing, he admitted that he had a good time. The rapper on a remote video call with the talk show host said he woke up and had an epiphany. He continued saying that he needed to go to Costco and thus got his membership.

Malone noted that the picture on his membership card is “the worst I’ve ever seen” but says that Costco was “a beautiful place. It’s like grown-up heaven.”

Malone hated the free samples

Costco is very popular with its members for its free samples. The retailer had done away with the pieces due to the coronavirus pandemic but brought them back for a limited time. While the samples are usually all the rage, Malone wasn’t that into them.

The rapper said that he wasn’t a fan of samples since he isn’t a very patient guy. He continued to note that he loves getting in and out of stores quickly. Therefore, Malone was (jokingly) of the opinion that the retailer should allow customers to sample the items straight out of the shelf, or the samples should be done away with altogether.

Although Malone and Kimmel raved about their shared love for Costco, their fans can be almost sure that the remarks weren’t a paid partnership. This is because the retailer doesn’t spend any money on advertisements.