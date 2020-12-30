Porsha Williams Presents A New Episode Of Her Podcast With Her Sister, Lauren And Mom, Diane

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account, featuring her sister, Lauren and mother Diane. Check out the video that she dropped on IG below.

‘NEW EPISODE TOMORROW !!! In the meantime subscribe to Porsha4real on Apple podcasts!! @porsha4real @msdianeofficial @lodwill’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Ok ladies looking beautiful 😍happy holidays,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘All of y’all are beautiful your mama look so young and beautiful.’

A follower posted this: ‘Porsha you’re PERFECT 😍 where can I get these bundles sis,’ and somoene else said: ‘Now if Porsha was holding PJ it would be three queens and a baby lol get it?’

Someone else said: ‘Y’all mama look so young what is she using? Skincare? Don’t tell me just soap and water 😂❤️🙈’ and one other follower posted this: ‘I absolutely love the podcast ladies, keep up the awesome job.’

A follwoer posted this: ‘@porsha4real Your Mom is Absolutely Beautiful,’ and somoene else said: ‘The young lady who appeared on The Chat Room w/Portia last night looks nothing like the Lauren I see often 🤔!’

A commenter brought up Kenya Moore and said: ‘ This is what Kenya doesn’t have. Instead of her to nice so that she can have love around her, she’s busy being a hater.’

Porsha Williams shared a few family pics on her social media account that have fans in awe.

We suggest that you check out the photos on IG.

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account featuring Dennis McKinley and her daughter, PJ.

You should check out the video that she recently dropped on her IG account.

Porsha is living her best life with her family for the holidays, and her fans and followers are here for this.

