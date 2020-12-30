Porsha Williams Addresses Finding The Best Relationship

Porsha Williams just addressed finding the best relationship for you. She also talked about being without someone for the holidays. Check out her podcast and message below.

‘This week we’re talkin’ how to find the right relationship for YOU and not feel sad about being baeless during the holiday with @susan.trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of @exclusivematchmaking.LINK IN MY BIO’ Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Mama Diane 😂 she say to get you a man eventually 😩’ and somoene else posted this: ‘Self love all the way around from pleasuring yourself to taking yourself out on dates and loving on yourself is a first and a must for me ❤️#selflovebaby.’

A commenter wrote: ‘That’s right Ms Dianne….the world needs more June Gemini’s!!🤣🤣’ and someone else posted: ‘I certainly wouldn’t want any relationship advice from Porsha…’

Someone else said: ‘How can someone else pleasure u when u don’t even know ur own body? Great topic 🙌🏽❤️ #birthdaytwin cancers are never wrong.’

A follower said: ‘Porsha excuse the spelling slip of the finger .yes you don’t let no man or no one define you like who you’re and the rest I wrote thanks, darling.’

Someone else said: ‘Awesome topic… If more people genuinely love/like themselves, there would be less horrible relationships. An intimate relationship is supposed to be an addition to the love you already have for yourself PERIOD.’

A follower posted this: ‘Porsha yes yes beable to defund you without a man or partner it don’t mean you have to settle because it’s the Holidays or weekend or your Birthday make yourself Happy first before you try so hard to make a nothing work or start with no finish, but a lot of in-between dull show up, and that’s all or I’ll go the bed with him because he’s here or she’s here, or that’s my child’s parent let’s make it work on you and the with a clear mind you can work on that to be clear good luck everyone happy Holiday.’

Earlier today, it’s been revealed that Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account, featuring her sister, Lauren and mother Diane. Check out the video.

