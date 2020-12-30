Poco M2 gets MIUI 12 update with latest security patch – Mobiles News

Poco is rolling out MIUI 12 update quietly to Poco M2 users along with the December 2020 security patch. Poco is yet to make it official but if you own the Poco M2, visit the software update section under Settings menu and look for MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJRINXM. Poco has already released the MIUI 12 update of the X2, M2 Pro and F1 and it was just about time that the Poco M2 also got the MIUI 12 update.

Poco M2 users are recommended to keep a backup of their personal data before hitting update. The update package is 504MB in size and opt for Wi-Fi connection while updating.

With MIUI 12 update, Poco M2 users will get Super Wallpapers, Floating Window, New Control Center, Enhanced Privacy Protection and more. Xiaomi recently rolled out MIUI 12 update for its Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7S smartphones in India. The company launched these smartphones last year with Android 9.0 Pie operating system and MIUI 10.2. After the launch the smartphone received two major software updates one for Android 10 and other for MIUI 11.

Poco M2 is a toned down variant of Poco M2 Pro. The handset packs 6GB RAM and comes in two storage options- 64GB and 128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 10,999, the later can be purchased at Rs 12,499.

Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen. The smartphone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with P2i nano-coating for protection. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor and runs MIUI 11.