Photos: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are known to be great hosts. The couple enjoys time with friends as much as they do with family and if there is one thing which is rather clear about them is that they love celebrating festivals. From Diwali, Christmas to New Year, Kareena and Saif make sure they celebrate each festival with full vigor. Last night, Kareena and Saif hosted a special dinner with family to bid adieu to 2020 in style.

Though a few of their family members have already left for their year-end vacations, the ones who were in Mumbai made sure they turned up. Spotted at the get together were Aadar Jain and his girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor and his son Zahaan Kapoor. Take a look at the pictures below…