Photos: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani leave for the Maldives together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will soon be seen in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah. The film is yet to release, however, the chemistry between the lead pair seems to only be growing with each passing day. Sidharth and Kiara have never accepted their relationship in public but the duo is often spotted chilling together in the city. With 2020 ending looks like they were in the mood to make things official.

This morning the shutterbugs snapped the couple as they left for a holiday together to the Maldives. The couple arrived in the same ride and happily posed for the paparazzi before heading into the airport. Well, the end of 2020 is surely bringing happy surprises.