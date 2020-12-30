Philip Rivers makes admission about potential final NFL game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is at least aware of the possibility that Sunday will mark his final NFL game.

The Colts could be excluded from the playoffs if the Ravens, Browns, Titans and Dolphins all win on Sunday. The 39-year-old Rivers is on a one-year contract with the Colts, and while he made clear he wants to play in 2021, he’s also aware that his fate will be determined by what opportunities he finds on the open market.

“It did cross my mind. If things don’t go the way you want this weekend, it could be,” Rivers said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “I guess it’s healthy to have that thought because we’re not guaranteed anything going forward.”

Rivers is picky about his opportunities, as he demonstrated last offseason. He won’t sign on for just any opportunity, which is why the possibility of him retiring is real. The good news for him is he already knows what he’ll be doing after he calls it quits, so there’s no uncertainty there.