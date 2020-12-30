Own goal helps Leeds destroy West Brom 5-0 at The Hawthorns

Leeds embarrassed West Brom in a 5-0 flogging at The Hawthorns this morning and the rout began with a jaw-dropping own goal.

West Brom, who sit in second-last on the English Premier League table with just one win to show, began to crash when Romain Sawyers scored an own goal in the ninth minute.

The midfielder sent a 20-metre pass back to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but it missed the target and rolled into Leeds’ goal.

“Oh, what has happened there!” one Optus Sport commentator said.

“The back-pass has gone all the way in and Leeds United have been given a gift. Sawyers has put it past his own goalkeeper and it’s an awful start for (West Brom manager) Sam Allardyce at home and West Bromwich Albion.”

Leeds extended their lead when Ezgjan Alioski nailed a goal off the post, before Jack Harrison bagged the third after a classy one-two with Patrick Bamford.

Rodrigo then snared Leeds’ fourth goal late in the opening half when he fired a brilliant shot from outside the box, and Raphinha pocketed a similar goal of his own in the 72nd minute.

