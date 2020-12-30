Outer Banks: Teacher files copyright lawsuit against Netflix series

An English teacher has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the creators of the streaming giant’s hit show Outer Banks, claiming they got the plot from his book.

Kevin Wooten, a teacher from North Carolina, alleges that the series shares a number of similarities with his 2016 novel, Pennywise: The Hunt for Blackbeard’s Treasure, Variety reports.

Among the alleged similarities are that both stories take place in the Outer Banks, have the same number of characters, who share similar storylines, and the antagonists in both are “a rich benefactor and a corrupt member of law enforcement”.

In both plots, the protagonists are claimed to have discovered similar clues that led them to hidden treasure, which is then stolen by the antagonists.

The Amazon description of Wooten’s book reads: “Benjamin and Nathaniel Pennywise, along with their uncle, Ottaway Burns, discover a clue while diving off the coast of Ocracoke that takes them on an adventure spanning two continents.

“They must outwit a sinister group of treasure hunters who will stop at nothing to lay hold to the chest so they can use its contents to further their agenda.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Wooten is seeking to prove that creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke had access to his book before making the show.

He claims that this was made possible when he sold and promoted the book in Wilmington, NC, which the series creators have previously said was a source of inspiration.

Wooten is seeking payment for damages plus ongoing royalties. He has requested a trial by jury.