Norway Landslide Injures 10 and Leaves 15 Missing

At least 10 people were injured and 15 people were missing on Wednesday after a landslide in a village about 30 miles northeast of Oslo that Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway said was one of the worst in the country’s history.
More than 700 people were evacuated from the village of Ask and at least five were hospitalized, including one with severe injuries, the police said. Rescuers were limited in how close they could get to the scene because the ground was still moving as of Wednesday night.
The landslide swallowed several homes, and “extensive rescue work is underway on site,” the police said in a statement.
Ms. Solberg, who was at the scene, said on Twitter on Wednesday, “It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum,” the area that includes Ask. “My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done.”
Kristin Helleso-Knutsen told the nation’s public broadcaster, NRK, that she, her teenage son and dog woke at 4 a.m. local and saw that their yard had disappeared into a hole.
“This was our home!” she said. “We have lost everything we own.”
Norway’s military was assisting with the rescue operation, according to the police. Norwegian People’s Aid, a humanitarian organization, said it had sent nine ambulances and 40 crew members to assist with the operation.
Geir Fjellheim, the manager of Quality Hotel Olavsgaard, said that about 300 people who had been evacuated from Ask were staying at the hotel. He said he had been told by the police not to provide further details.
Landslides in Norway are relatively rare, but in June, a landslide in the northern part of the country swept at least eight buildings into the sea, causing significant damage but no injuries.