Norway Landslide Injures 10 and Leaves 15 Missing

At least 10 people were injured and 15 people were missing on Wednesday after a landslide in a village about 30 miles northeast of Oslo that Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway said was one of the worst in the country’s history.

More than 700 people were evacuated from the village of Ask and at least five were hospitalized, including one with severe injuries, the police said. Rescuers were limited in how close they could get to the scene because the ground was still moving as of Wednesday night.

The landslide swallowed several homes, and “extensive rescue work is underway on site,” the police said in a statement.