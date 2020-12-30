Northern Territory adds Sydney suburbs to hotspot list

The suburbs declared hotspots are Croydon, Croydon Park, Lilli Pilli, Strathfield, Strathfield North, Strathfield South and Sutherland.

Anyone needing to isolate will have to do so under supervision at facilities in Howard Springs or Alice Springs and get tested.

“This is also another reminder to Territorians that, if you travel interstate and if things change, that we will be acting swiftly,” Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said.

“You could very well find yourself, when you return to the Northern Territory, having to quarantine at a cost of $2500.

“This is just the COVID-19 world that we live in now.”