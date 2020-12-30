Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s ‘Craziest’ Memory Doesn’t Involve Her Arrest

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a Jersey Shore icon. Throughout her time on the show, Polizzi brought fans countless hours of entertainment in the form of catchphrases, hair-dos, and club attire.

Though the mother of three has moved on from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, that hasn’t stopped her from reminiscing about her days on the MTV reality show. Recently, “Snooki” shared a wild behind-the-scenes moment she considers to be her “craziest” Jersey Shore memory.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

‘Snooki’ is no longer on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

After “the speech heard round the world” given at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, Polizzi decided her time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was over.

“I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Polizzi said on the It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey podcast in December 2019. “I am not coming back for season four if there is one.”

Fans can rest assured that wasn’t the last they’ll see from Polizzi. She has big plans for her future in reality television. When a fan asked a question regarding whether she would do more shows, Polizzi replied on her Instagram Stories:

YAS HOE! I miss filming so much! Def not done making shows for you. 2021 come thru.

It’s unclear what television projects Polizzi has lined up for 2021, but many fans are excited to see more from “Snooki.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has plenty of ‘Jersey Shore’ memories

As a member of the original cast, Polizzi has been with the show since it’s inception. Unlike Pivarnick, who left the show and came back on multiple occasions, or Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who did not return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Polizzi has nine seasons worth of memories to look back on.

Some of her favorite Jersey Shore memories include the time someone punched her at the Beachcomber boardwalk bar.

“Even though that was a crazy, upsetting, scary, terrifying moment for me being fully punched in the face, the reason why it’s one of my favorite Jersey Shore memories is because it really brought us together as a family,” Polizzi said in a YouTube video.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’: What Happened to Brad Ferro, the Guy Who Punched Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi?

“At that time, we were there for only a couple weeks and I [felt] like I didn’t fit in with anybody,” she continued. “I was a huge partier [and] I wanted to go out. Everyone wanted to go to the gym and relax.” But that fateful punch united the house forever.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s ‘craziest Jersey Shore’ moment wasn’t getting arrested — it was fountain diving

Many Jersey Shore fans look back on Polizzi’s arrest fondly. Ironically, so does she!

“‘Where’s the beach’ is an iconic moment in reality history,” Polizzi said in her video. “I was so glad I was able to blackout and provide you entertainment. Honestly, I still don’t remember what happened to this day.”

Despite her arrest becoming one of the reality show’s most iconic moments, it’s not one Polizzi considers to be her “craziest.”

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: What Angelina Pivarnick Did Behind the Scenes to Fix Her Relationship With Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Deena Cortese

While answering multiple fan-submitted questions on her Instagram Stories, Polizzi opened up about her “craziest” Jersey Shore memory.

“I forget which season, but I wouldn’t leave the club (which was every night) and I ended up running away from everyone and jumping in a fountain to swim,” Polizzi said. “At that point, cameras were gone and producers had to get me home.”