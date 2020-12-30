EntertainmentNew ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gwen’s Plans Reach a Tipping Point; Philip Learns Who Chloe’s Date Is; Jennifer Finds Jack and Kate Together; Jake Confesses to Abigail; Sonny ReturnsBy Bradley Lamb - December 30, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp New ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gwen’s Plans Reach a Tipping Point; Philip Learns Who Chloe’s Date Is; Jennifer Finds Jack and Kate Together; Jake Confesses to Abigail; Sonny Returns – Daily Soap Dish HomeDays of Our LivesNew ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gwen’s Plans Reach a Tipping Point; Philip Learns Who Chloe’s Date Is; Jennifer Finds Jack and Kate Together; Jake Confesses to Abigail; Sonny Returns