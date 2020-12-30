Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Season Three Teaser – Chozen Won’t Let Daniel In On Miyagi Secrets

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season three is only a few days away and anticipation is high! Netflix has left us with another season three teaser that has Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at ends with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) once again. This time, we find that Miyagi has left behind scrolls containing secrets of his martial arts.

Daniel pulls one out and finds the Crane technique, but before he can read another scroll, Chozen grabs it from him and says that foreigners cannot see their secrets. Though Daniel tries to explain that Miyagi treated him like a son and wouldn’t keep secrets from him, it looks like Chozen won’t be willing to give it up.

Take a look at the teaser clip below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Daniel uncovers the Miyagi-Do scrolls in Chozen’s dojo. Are there more secrets to be discovered? Season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres January 1 only on Netflix. With a new sensei at the helm of the Cobra Kai dojo, a three-way feud takes center stage. Old grudges — like Cobra Kai — never die.”

Fans commented on the clip, “Just imagine he turns around and says “let’s ask him what he thinks”, “Wow chozen still doesn’t trust Daniel”, “I dig Daniel & Johnny (because they’re obviously the main characters of the series as they represent), but Chozen is back and probably/maybe better than ever. XD”, “I’m starting to think that Chozen knows a Miyagi do move that Danial doesn’t know. I’m so pumped up for the new year!!” and “Chozen entering the scene just made it even better. He is an amalgam of Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago.”

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season three drops on January 1st! Many people will be there to watch it to start off the New Year right! What are you most looking forward to in season three? Johnny and Daniel teaming up against Kreese or more cameos from other ‘Karate Kid’ films?

