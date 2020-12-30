‘NCIS’: Who’s in the Cast?

If you’re starting to watch NCIS, you might be curious about which actors star in the show. Here’s a rundown of the main NCIS cast members.

Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon plays the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon made his acting debut in a 1973 episode of the television show Ozzie’s Girls titled “The Candidate.” After that, he appeared in a 1975 episode of the TV series Emergency!

Harmon gained popularity after starring in the medical drama St. Elsewhere. He played Dr. Robert Caldwell from 1983 to 1986. Other television appearances include Charlie Grace (1995-1996), Chicago Hope (1996- 2000), and The West Wing (2002).

In 1987, Harmon played Freddy Shoop in the movie Summer School opposite actress Kirstie Alley. He then starred in the 1988 military movie The Presidio alongside Sean Connery. Other film appearances include Stealing Home (1988), Till There Was You (1991), and Wyatt Earp (1994). Harmon joined the cast of NCIS in 2003.

Sean Murray

Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee. Murray made his acting debut in the 1991 TV movie Backfield in Motion. The following year, he appeared in one episode of the television series Civil Wars. Murray’s other television credits include River of Rage: The Taking of Maggie Keene (1993), Harts of the West (1993-1994), Silk Stalkings (1995), and ER (1995).

Murray made his film debut in the 1993 movie This Boy’s Life, in which he played the role of Jim Vorhees. Murray got his big break in 1993 when he appeared in the movie Hocus Pocus, playing the role of Thackery.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres. Valderrama got his big break when he joined the cast of That 70’s Show. He played the role of Fez from 1998 to 2006. Valderrama is also known for voicing the title character in the Disney Junior series Handy Manny. His other television appearances include Awake (2012), Raising Hope, (2012-2013), and Minority Report (2013).

Emily Wickersham

Emily Wickersham plays Ellie Bishop. Wickersham made her acting debut in a 2006 episode of Parco P.I. in which she played the role of Grace Carr. The following year, she made her film debut in the movie Gardener of Eden. Wickersham’s rise to fame began when she landed a recurring role in The Sopranos from 2006 to 2007. Her other television appearances include Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Gossip Girl.

Rocky Carroll

Rocky Carroll plays director Leon Vance. Carroll made his acting debut in the short film The Last Prom. He made his major film debut in the movie Born on the Fourth of July, in which he played the role of Willie. Carroll joined the cast of the comedy Roc in 1991. He played the role of Joey Emerson until 1994. He’s also known for his appearances in Chicago Hope, Welcome to New York, and The Agency.

David McCallum

David McCallum plays Donald “Ducky” Mallard. McCallum made his acting debut in 1953 in the mini-series The Rose and the Ring. He played the role of Giglio. In 1957, he made his film debut in the movie Night Ambush. McCallum landed a recurring role in the TV series Our Mutual Friend. He played the role of Eugene Wrayburn from 1958 to 1959. The actor got his big break after playing Ashley-Pitt ‘Dispersal’ in the 1963 film The Great Escape.

McCallum is best known for playing Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. from 1964 to 1968. His other television appearances include The Replacements, The Education of Max Bickford, Kidnapped, Law & Order, and Sex and the City.

Diona Reasonover

Diona Reasonover plays Kasey Hines. After starring in a few short films, Reasonover landed a recurring role in the series Clipped, in which she played the character Charmaine Eskowitz for 10 episodes in 2015.

In 2017, Reasonover made her feature film debut in the movie The Night Watchmen, in which she played the role of Kim. Reasonover is also known for her appearances in Future Man, Drive Share, and Superstore.

NCIS airs Tuesdays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

