NBA announces no new COVID-19 cases for players

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association shared some encouraging news Wednesday, announcing in a press release that there have been no new positive COVID-19 tests among the league’s 495 players during the most recent testing period.

Before Wednesday, the most recent update from the league and the players union was provided on Dec. 24. At that time, there were two new positive tests in the previous eight days.

Wednesday’s update is the latest sign that the health and safety protocols put into place by the league have been relatively effective. When the NBA and NBPA announced the results of their first (pre-camp) round of coronavirus testing on Dec. 2, there were 48 positives.

So far, just one game – the Dec. 23 contest between the Rockets and Thunder – has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. Even in that case, only two Houston players actually tested positive — most of the Rockets who were unavailable for that contest were tied up in the league’s contact-tracing protocols.