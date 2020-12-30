Nashville TERRORIST Bomber Identified As 63-Year Old White Man!!

The man who exploded an RV bomb in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning has been identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old from Antioch.

“Anthony Warner is the bomber,” Donald Q. Cochran, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said at a news conference. “He was present when the bomb went off and he perished in the bombing.”

According to authorities, Warner was interested in various conspiracy theories, including ones involving “lizard people” — a belief that shape-shifting reptilian creatures appear in human form and are bent on world domination per NBC.

After parking his RV in downtown Nashville, A Warner set off an exterior sound system that blared a repetitive audio message to residents, local business owners, and passersby. The audio message said: “This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

There was also a 15-minute countdown until the blast.

Mainstream media has been slammed for not calling Warner a “terrorist,” — some argued that he is not a terrorist because he gave warning. Warner died in the blast.