Monique Samuels Shares Whether She Feels Andy Cohen Took Candiace Dillard’s Side During ‘RHOP’ Reunion

Monique Samuels is not blaming Andy Cohen for her exit from RHOP. While social media users are blasting Cohen for appearing to side with Candiace Dillard in the fight between her and Samuels, Samuels doesn’t share the same sentiments.

Andy Cohen accuses Monique Samuels of being “cut and dry” over fight with Candiace Dillard

During parts two and three of the reunion, Cohen grilled Samuels and Dillard on what led to their altercation. He allowed each woman to tell their own version of events.

In one segment, Samuels accuses Dillard of initiating physical contact by putting her hand in Samuels’ face. Cohen denies such happened despite a clip from production corroborating Samuels’ account.

Cohen also accused Samuels of lacking emotion over the incident, telling her, “You’re very matter of fact and dry about the whole thing,” said Cohen. “Here we are, you’ve been thinking about this reunion for a year, you’re face to face with her for the first time in a year, I think it’s odd that you’re very unemotional about it.”

Additionally, Cohen was not pleased with Samuels’ release of her rap single “Drag Queens,” which references her fight with Dillard. Samuels defends her release of the song, explaining it was part of her healing process. Cohen believes it makes light of the situation and adds to Dillard’s trauma.

Monique Samuels says Andy Cohen did his job, she has no issues with Cohen but wishes Dillard was also held more accountable

Social media users accused Cohen of being biased in his line of questioning against Samuels. They particularly did not like him referencing Samuels as non-emotional and stoic in her re-telling of events.

Other media outlets have also shared the same sentiments. During an interview with All About The Tea, Samuels came to Cohen’s defense, saying he simply did his job but admits she wishes Dillard was held to the same standard.

“I think he did what he felt that he was supposed to do, he did not want people to think that he was in any way shape or form off the hook and he had to go in,” she said. “I would’ve appreciated it if that same energy was pointed in the other direction of people who needed that same degree of treatment.”

Samuels also makes it clear that despite her exit from the show and her issues with production editing out parts of the reunion she says implicated her co-stars in a plot to destroy her family, she does not blame Cohen. She still holds Cohen in high regard.

“I’ve never had an issue with Andy,” said Monique. “We text, he loves T’Challa, I sent him a bunch of child swag, I got my holiday gift from him and I texted him and thanked him for it. So we don’t have any issues.”