Monique Samuels Reveals She Taped More Season 5 Episodes and Didn’t Get Paid

The reality television world is still shaken up by The Real Housewives of Potomac fan-favorite Monique Samuels‘ announcement that she would not be returning to season 6 of the show. After viewing the third and final part of the show’s season 5 reunion, Samuels decided not to return to the show which spent. most of the season speaking about the aftermath of her winery altercation with Candiace Dillard Bassett.

In a new interview, Samuels said that she actually shot more episodes of the show than what she appeared in for season 5. She also said because of this, she saw a lot of what Nene Leakes had spoken about in regards to not appearing in a lot of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 and her feud with Bravo.

Monique Samuels | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Monique Samuels shot more episodes for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ than what actually aired

In a wide-ranging interview with All About the Tea, Samuels said that she “totally empathized” with Leakes and saw where Leakes was coming from in regards to her grievances with Bravo.

“For her to be on this platform and for her to be who she is, I was watching last year and I saw less and less [of her on the show],” she said. “And I’m like, wait, I’m like I know she was filming the whole time…where he scenes yet. [And] as the episodes are going by, I’m like ‘Where is Nene?’”

Then, Samuels said when she saw season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, saw similarities. “And I’m looking and I’m thinking the same thing about myself,” she explained. “I was in 16 out of the 19 episodes. I still filmed. I was still working. I did not get paid for three episodes. That’s money that I’m investing into my businesses that I thought was coming. I had to money to pay, I had overhead… and I’m like, ‘Wait, hold up. I just found out that I’m not getting paid for three episodes. Wait, we filmed this a year ago and I’m watching the season…and then I get [a] notice [that] I’m not getting paid for three episodes. I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to be in three episodes. I was still filming.’ So I get it.”

Nene Leakes said similar statements about the amount of episodes that she shot for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

During Leakes’ last season to date of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she didn’t appear in a lot of the episodes, though it was due to contract negotiations instead of having scenes cut like Samuels.

“I may have missed episodes, but I did not miss one check — and they teased me [in] every episode until I showed up,” she told Entertainment Tonight about The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. “So, for anybody that has anything to say about me not being in an episode, NeNe, don’t forget to let them know, honey, you never missed a check and you were teased until you showed up. And if I wasn’t needed, they wouldn’t have had to tease me, honey. They couldn’t have teased Eva and everybody tuned in. Who would have tuned in for that?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing its thirteenth season with new full-time cast member, Drew Sidora.