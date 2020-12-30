McDermott ‘going to do everything’ to help Daboll, Frazier land head-coaching positions

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. They’re also set to host a playoff game for the first time since 1997. With the team in the midst of its best season in over a decade, it only makes sense that Sean McDermott’s assistants are being considered for head coaching positions.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are expected to be among a number of coaches to be considered for a head-coaching role in 2021. Even though the Bills could lose two valuable members of their coaching staff, it sounds like McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have been very supportive of Daboll and Frazier.

“Brandon and I have agreed that we want to do it how we have to do it, which is in the best interest of the Buffalo Bills first and we’re excited for those people on our staffs that may in fact draw interest and we’re going to do everything we can to help them,” McDermott said, according to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “It would be a great opportunity for anybody to have those types of opportunities to interview and show what they’ve got.”

Daboll has 20 years of coaching experience, though he has never held a head coaching position. He won a national championship as the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2017 before joining Buffalo in 2018. Daboll also won five Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots.

Frazier, meanwhile, has 22 years of experience and is in the midst of his fourth season with the Bills. He was a defensive back on the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears and served as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13.

While Daboll and Frazier will be top candidates, they’ll be joined by Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka, Josh McDaniels and Jim Harbaugh, among many others.

The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans have head coaching positions available. More teams are expected to have jobs open up following Week 17, including the New York Jets, who reportedly told Adam Gase he’d be fired after Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.