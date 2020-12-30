McConnell rules out quick vote on House bill for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks By

© . U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that the Senate would not move quickly to consider a bill from the House of Representatives that would raise direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.
McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor that the stand-alone House bill, which sought to meet President Donald Trump’s demands for bigger relief checks, “has no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate.”
With a new U.S. Congress due to be sworn into office in just a few days, McConnell’s remark suggested the legislation that passed the House on Monday will simply expire.
(Corrects time element to Wednesday, not Thursday)
