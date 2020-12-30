Mahomes will not play in Week 17, Henne to start vs. Chargers

Mahomes and the Chiefs have already locked up the AFC’s top playoff spot and a first-round bye after going 14-1. Kansas City will finish with the league’s best record even if it loses its final game of the regular season.

Henne has not started an NFL game since 2014 when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 53 career starts, the 35-year-old is 18-35, completing 59.3% of his passes for 12,990 yards and 58 touchdowns against 63 interceptions.

Despite not starting, he has appeared in two games for the Chiefs this season, completing five-of-six passes for 30 yards.