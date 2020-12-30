Love Letters podcast: Catch all the lessons we learned this year

The Love Letters podcast, which tells people’s love and breakup stories — from juicy and shocking to heartwarming and tear-jerking — will release its final episodes of Season 4 in January. The theme this season has been “At Any Age”; the lessons people have learned and the age they learned them.

Are you all caught up? Which episode resonates with you?

Catch them all, one-by-one, here. Or choose by story.

Episode 1: Balls to the Wall

This is a story about a 40-something couple. The husband decides that to be happy, he needs to construct a massive ball-pit in their home. How does his wife respond?

Episode 2: What Buffy Taught Me About Love

You don’t need to be a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fan to relate to this story about learning to get through the worst of it like a single warrior. Of course, if you are a “Buffy” fan, you will adore this episode.

Episode 3: No Ghosts Allowed

Monica grew up an Air Force brat, moving with her family from base to base in Europe, Asia, and the United States. She never stuck around long enough to make meaningful connections. It wasn’t until her 20s that Monica learned an important lesson: Relationships matter, and when they end, you must honor them with a proper goodbye. No ghosting!

Episode 4: Jenny Plus Molly

How do you keep someone forever? Even after a breakup? Jenny and Molly figured it out — and they have the pictures to prove it.

Episode 5: The Role of a Lifetime

Writer and “Sopranos” actress Marianne Leone Cooper will make you laugh and cry with her story of her marriage to actor Chris Cooper. They are #relationshipgoals.

Episode 6: Paging Prince Charming

How do expectations for love affect what we seek, and how we define relationship success? A college student tells a story about great expectations. Also, Meredith’s sister joins the show to share the most important relationships lessons she’s learned.

Episode 7: Three Chords and the Truth

Claire’s story – which includes three loves and many lessons – feels like a movie. Listen and then tell us how you’d cast the film.

Episode 8: Writing Your Heart Out

How does writing help you understand love? Breakups? Find out from some writers, including Boston’s first-ever Youth Poet Laureate. Her work will give you every good feeling.

Love Letters is always accepting your relationship questions. Email them to [email protected] or fill out this form.